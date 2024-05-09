Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BUD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 1,152,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,995. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.