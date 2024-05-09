Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $23.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

FLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $19,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 583,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $11,518,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

