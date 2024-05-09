Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $136.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $700,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

