Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

JXN stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

