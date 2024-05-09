Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jackson Financial Trading Up 5.2 %
JXN stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 487,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.
Jackson Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial
Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial
In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Jackson Financial Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jackson Financial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.