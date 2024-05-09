Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edgewell Personal Care

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.