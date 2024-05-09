Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $121.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 114,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,220,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

