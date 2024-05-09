Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Up 9.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 661,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,777,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 11.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.30%.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
