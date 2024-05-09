Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Up 9.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 661,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,777,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.30%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

About Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 957,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 53.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 251,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

