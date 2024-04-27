Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

