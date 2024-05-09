Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Ichor stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

