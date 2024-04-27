Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 623.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

