Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $333.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average is $321.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.