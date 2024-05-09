Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,179.25

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $143,179.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,121.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.28 or 0.00716790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00132190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00216793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00102297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

