Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $44.29

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. APi Group has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in APi Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

