Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

