Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.30

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 393134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

