Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,924,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 462.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $25.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,993. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

