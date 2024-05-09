Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 749 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

