Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.58 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

