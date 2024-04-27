Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EARN opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

