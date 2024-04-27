Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,754 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of PCK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

