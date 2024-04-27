Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $22.84 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

