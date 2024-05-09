Christopher Causey Sells 2,240 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

