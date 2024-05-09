Christopher Causey Sells 2,240 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
