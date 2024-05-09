Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

RHP stock opened at $104.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

