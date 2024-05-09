Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $169.18 Average PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

