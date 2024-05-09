Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) PT at $234.86

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $214.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.43. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

