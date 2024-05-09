Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,316. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $836.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

