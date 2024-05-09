Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. Avient also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71 EPS.
Avient Price Performance
Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNT
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.