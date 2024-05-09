Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Enpro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.04. 36,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $170.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.