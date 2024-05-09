Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.06

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 8465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

