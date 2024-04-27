Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,897 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 321.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,897 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NMI opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

