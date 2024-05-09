TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

