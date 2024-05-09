HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $45.40 on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after buying an additional 376,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.