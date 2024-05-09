Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everi Stock Down 1.5 %

EVRI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 1,006,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,144. Everi has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

