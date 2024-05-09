Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Everi Stock Down 1.5 %
EVRI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 1,006,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,144. Everi has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Everi
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.