Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 129452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

