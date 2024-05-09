Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

