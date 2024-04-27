Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

