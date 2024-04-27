Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VMC opened at $261.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average is $234.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

