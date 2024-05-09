QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $958.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

