MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

MCFT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,368. The firm has a market cap of $339.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,025,578 shares in the company, valued at $41,969,976.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 347,217 shares of company stock worth $7,430,463. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

