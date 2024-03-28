Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,504 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 103,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

