Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $435.29 million and $14.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00024984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,912,763 coins and its circulating supply is 851,800,246 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks."

