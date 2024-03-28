Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,467,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

