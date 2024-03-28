iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.68

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 7216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $530,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.