Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Nucor by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $175.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

