Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

APEI stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13,583.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

