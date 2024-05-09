Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $31.00

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.94.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
