SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.66

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.66 and last traded at $204.40, with a volume of 878139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

