iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.55

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.17, with a volume of 424198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.