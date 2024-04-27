Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.59 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

