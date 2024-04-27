Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

